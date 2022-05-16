IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Buffalo shooting suspect's alleged manifesto cities racist conspiracy theories

Ayman Mohyeldin

Buffalo shooting suspect's alleged manifesto cities racist conspiracy theories

08:40

10 people were killed in what police are describing as a racially motivated mass shooting at a Buffalo, New York supermarket. The suspect’s alleged manifesto contained repeated mentions of the "Great Replacement" theory. MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin spoke to Derrick Johnson, President and CEO of the NAACP, and Cynthia Miller-Idriss, the Director of the Polarization and Extremism Research & Innovation Lab at the American University about the rise in white supremacist violence. May 16, 2022

