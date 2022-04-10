IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Ayman Mohyeldin

Bucha survivor: “I’m almost speechless just to describe what was there.”

05:02

Images out of Bucha, Ukraine shocked the world and ignited allegations of Russian war crimes. MSNBC’S Ayman Mohyeldin spoke to Andrii Lebeda and Nikolay Tkachov, two brothers-in-law who fled Bucha and witnessed those atrocities first-hand.April 10, 2022

