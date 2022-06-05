Blue states won’t wait for Washington to get its act together on gun control

New York Governor Kathy Hochul and Democratic legislative leaders passed a slate of bills this week that will raise the legal age to purchase an AR-15 from 18 to 21, prohibit the purchase of body armor, and strengthen the state’s “red flag laws." They’re not alone. New Jersey and California are also working on their own gun safety packages. MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin spoke to his Saturday night panel about the urgency within the Democratic party and the Republican resistance to any form of compromise.June 5, 2022