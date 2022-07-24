Black Churches in Georgia take on the voting rights fight

November's midterm election in Georgia will be the first major contest since state Republicans passed new voting restrictions there last year. But activists in black churches across the state are coming together to keep Black voter turnout high. Bishop Reginald Jackson, the founding leader of Faith Works, a first-of-its-kind grass roots initiative, tells MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin that his group intends to “register people, educate people, mobilize people, and organize people to get them to the polls to vote.”July 24, 2022