Bipartisan bill would take “Robin Hood” approach to Putin and his oligarchs
A bipartisan piece of legislation was introduced this week that would take a Robin Hood-like approach to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, by allowing the U.S. government to confiscate the assets of Vladimir Putin and his cronies - including luxury villas, yachts, and airplanes. The funds would then be redirected to the Ukrainian people, in the form of military and humanitarian assistance. MSNBC’S Ayman Mohyeldin spoke to Rep. Tom Malinowski (D-NJ), a co-sponsor of the bill.April 4, 2022
Why ‘bipartisan’ claims on Judge Jackson are overblown
