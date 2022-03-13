Billions in aid has been sent to Ukraine and sanctions against Russia are increasing, but what more can NATO do?

On Saturday the White House approved $200M in arms and equipment for Ukraine, which is in addition to the $13.6B security and humanitarian aid package Congress has already approved. Yet despite the aid and the escalating sanctions against Russia, Vladimir Putin is still ramping up the targeting of civilians and closing in on Kyiv. MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin spoke to Emily Harding about what more the United States and NATO can do.March 13, 2022