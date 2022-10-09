IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Ms. Tlaib and her son go to Washington

    06:13
  • Now Playing

    Biden touts CHIPS Act ahead of the midterms

    07:58
  • UP NEXT

    GOP may have infrastructure to challenge votes in the midterms

    05:49

  • Democrats now running on abortion for the midterms

    05:44

  • Trump’s legal troubles continue to pile up

    02:29

  • Rep. Jim Himes discusses possible final Jan. 6 hearing

    07:04

  • Never again: House passes update to Electoral Count Act in effort to avert another 1/6

    03:47

  • Gov. DeSantis faces new legal battles over treatment of migrants

    06:38

  • Political theater, “candidate quality” signal trouble for Republicans come November

    09:46

  • Sen. Graham flip-flops on state’s rights, proposes national abortion ban

    11:44

  • DeSantis Builds Upon the Long History of Bigots Busing Unwanted Minorities North

    04:23

  • Rep. Ted Lieu: “In America, the law is applied equally. No one is above the law.”

    11:15

  • Biden remembers quote Queen Elizabeth II shared with Americans on Sept. 11

    01:20

  • Republicans fear “Roe wave” blowback in midterms

    08:21

  • Government can't mandate coverage for drugs that prevent HIV, Texas federal judge rules

    08:23

  • Trump Faces a Deluge of Legal Woes

    06:14

  • Democrats Laud Biden’s Move to Call Out Fascists on the Far-Right

    07:16

  • GOP Radicals Try – In Vain – to Scrub Their Extremism From the Internet

    07:21

  • Mary Peltola defeats Sarah Palin in historic election upset

    07:24

  • Comedian Mo Amer Mixes Dramedy and Olive Oil in New Hit Netflix Show

    08:27

Ayman Mohyeldin

Biden touts CHIPS Act ahead of the midterms

07:58

This week, President Biden touted how his legislative win with the CHIPS Act is impacting people’s lives. He visited IBM’s upstate New York facility as they announced a $20 Billion investment there, a direct result of the CHIPS Act. New York Rep. Pat Ryan was there with the president and told MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin how important President Biden’s support is ahead of the midterm elections.Oct. 9, 2022

  • Ms. Tlaib and her son go to Washington

    06:13
  • Now Playing

    Biden touts CHIPS Act ahead of the midterms

    07:58
  • UP NEXT

    GOP may have infrastructure to challenge votes in the midterms

    05:49

  • Democrats now running on abortion for the midterms

    05:44

  • Trump’s legal troubles continue to pile up

    02:29

  • Rep. Jim Himes discusses possible final Jan. 6 hearing

    07:04

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All