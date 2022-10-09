Biden touts CHIPS Act ahead of the midterms

This week, President Biden touted how his legislative win with the CHIPS Act is impacting people’s lives. He visited IBM’s upstate New York facility as they announced a $20 Billion investment there, a direct result of the CHIPS Act. New York Rep. Pat Ryan was there with the president and told MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin how important President Biden’s support is ahead of the midterm elections.Oct. 9, 2022