Biden secures historic, nigh-unprecedented legislative wins, but can Democrats capitalize on them?

This week, Democrats successfully passed the Inflation Reduction Act, which will provide $430 billion dollars for fighting climate change, lowering prescription drug prices, and reforming the tax code to ensure corporations pay what they owe. Once Biden signs the IRA into law, he'll have overseen a $3.5 trillion dollar legislative agenda since taking office. But whether these victories can buoy Democrats’ chances in the midterms remains to be seen. Aug. 14, 2022