Biden says recession is “not inevitable,” a majority of Americans disagree

This week, President Biden hit back at warnings the country is barreling toward a recession, claiming it’s “not inevitable.” However, a new poll revealed a majority of Americans already believe the country is in an economic recession. MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin breaks down the disconnect with his panel, Bloomberg Opinion’s Tim O'Brien, Black Voters Matter Fund’s LaTosha Brown and Democratic Nominee for Texas Lieutenant Governor, Mike Collier. June 19, 2022