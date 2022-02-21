IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Biden, Putin agree to meet 'in principle' if Russia does not invade Ukraine

    00:38
  • UP NEXT

    U.S. embassy in Moscow issues warning of possible threat of attack to public areas

    00:25

  • Biden discusses 'Russia's military buildup' on Ukraine border with national security council

    02:53

  • U.S. intelligence learns Russian military got order to go ahead with invasion

    04:34

  • U.S. intelligence learns Russian military got order to go ahead with invasion

    04:34

  • Biden holds National Security Council meeting on Ukraine crisis

    04:12

  • Velshi: There’s more to Putin’s aggression than meets the eye

    05:05

  • Tough Ukrainians and muddy terrain pose challenges for Russian troops

    05:14

  • Zelenskyy warns Russian invasion into Ukraine should be considered 'war in Europe'

    01:56

  • Biden ‘convinced’ Putin has decided to invade Ukraine

    05:28

  • U.S. warns of imminent Russia invasion of Ukraine

    04:50

  • Russia expert: Putin’s acts are a classic play from a dictator’s playbook

    11:24

  • How Russia and Ukraine got here

    05:41

  • Amb. Bill Taylor on Russia/Ukraine

    08:07

  • Biden says if Russia invades it will be responsible for 'catastrophic' war of choice

    02:53

  • Sen. Chris Murphy: Calling out Russian pretexts ‘makes it harder’ for Putin 'to use those as excuses to invade’

    05:08

  • State Dept. Spokesman Ned Price: Pro-Russian militias blaming Ukraine for attack is ‘pretext’ Blinken warned of

    06:58

  • Stavridis: Zelenskyy leaving Ukraine ‘starts to look bad under any circumstance’

    06:26

  • Fmr. Amb. Taylor on Russia-Ukraine crisis, Vladimir Putin

    05:02

  • Russia could use separatist shelling as a pretext for war with Ukraine

    05:09

Ayman Mohyeldin

Biden, Putin agree to meet 'in principle' if Russia does not invade Ukraine

00:38

President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin have agreed "in principle" to hold a summit on the Ukraine crisis only if Russia does not invade the country.Feb. 21, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Biden, Putin agree to meet 'in principle' if Russia does not invade Ukraine

    00:38
  • UP NEXT

    U.S. embassy in Moscow issues warning of possible threat of attack to public areas

    00:25

  • Biden discusses 'Russia's military buildup' on Ukraine border with national security council

    02:53

  • U.S. intelligence learns Russian military got order to go ahead with invasion

    04:34

  • U.S. intelligence learns Russian military got order to go ahead with invasion

    04:34

  • Biden holds National Security Council meeting on Ukraine crisis

    04:12

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All