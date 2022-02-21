IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Biden, Putin agree to meet 'in principle' if Russia does not invade Ukraine
Biden, Putin agree to meet 'in principle' if Russia does not invade Ukraine00:38
President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin have agreed "in principle" to hold a summit on the Ukraine crisis only if Russia does not invade the country.Feb. 21, 2022
Biden, Putin agree to meet 'in principle' if Russia does not invade Ukraine
