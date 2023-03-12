Biden Budget Proposal Catches House Republicans Flat-Footed 

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
President Joe Biden formally unveiled his new budget proposal this week, and it aims to cut the federal deficit by nearly 3 trillion dollars over the next decade. It’s a tall order, but the White House says it can be accomplished through a combination of raising taxes on billionaires and oil companies, doing away with the carried-interest loophole, and curtailing pandemic-related spending. Meanwhile, the Republicans are still struggling to devise a counter proposal. Congressman Sean Casten joined former HUD Secretary Julián Castro to talk about about the schisms in the GOP caucus.March 12, 2023

