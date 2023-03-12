Biden Budget Proposal Catches House Republicans Flat-Footed 

President Joe Biden formally unveiled his new budget proposal this week, and it aims to cut the federal deficit by nearly 3 trillion dollars over the next decade. It’s a tall order, but the White House says it can be accomplished through a combination of raising taxes on billionaires and oil companies, doing away with the carried-interest loophole, and curtailing pandemic-related spending. Meanwhile, the Republicans are still struggling to devise a counter proposal. Congressman Sean Casten joined former HUD Secretary Julián Castro to talk about about the schisms in the GOP caucus.March 12, 2023