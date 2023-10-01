IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Biden applauds passage of bipartisan CR funding bill

    Senate passes stopgap funding bill to keep government open

  • Rep. Hakeem Jeffries touts passage of 45-day stopgap measure

  • McCarthy speaks after House passes funding bill to keep the government open

  • House passes 45-day measure to keep government open

  • Rep. Jamal Bowman allegedly pulls fire alarm in House building

  • McCarthy on efforts to avoid a shutdown: 'We're going to finish our job'

  • House fails to pass GOP stopgap funding bill

  • Watch: Pelosi leads moment of silence for Sen. Feinstein in the House

  • Biden thanks Gen. Milley for his 'invaluable' partnership at farewell ceremony

  • Schumer, McConnell address Feinstein's passing on Senate floor

  • 'Ass-backward impeachment': House GOP mocked over evidence-free impeachment stunt hearing

  • Biden: 'MAGA' extremists a threat 'to the character of our nation'

  • GOP witness says current evidence would not support articles of impeachment against Biden

  • 'Martha’s Vineyard v. DeSantis' Official Trailer

  • 'It's like the whole system is busted': Does the Trump era mark 'the end of politics'?

  • DeSantis needed to do the most during the second debate — and dodged a major bullet

  • Sen. Menendez and wife plead not guilty to bribery charges

  • Cassidy Hutchinson: Kevin McCarthy 'has an opportunity to stop this'

  • 'I will be fully cooperative': Cassidy Hutchinson on Trump prosecutions

Ayman Mohyeldin

Biden applauds passage of bipartisan CR funding bill

01:41

In a statement, President Joe Biden praised the passage of the CR funding bill to keep the government open which Biden said prevents "an unnecessary crisis that would have inflicted needless pain on millions of hardworking Americans."Oct. 1, 2023

Play All