    Biden Administration Extends Student Loan Pause

    Conservatives have a new favorite tactic: smearing any and all dissenters as pedophiles and groomers

  French Amb. to the U.S. on sanctions: "We will be ready to go further."

  Republicans' decades-long addiction to smearing SCOTUS nominees

  Zelenskyy Economic Adviser on Russian sanctions: "In our view, not enough has been done."

  Bucha survivor: "I'm almost speechless just to describe what was there."

  Why 'bipartisan' claims on Judge Jackson are overblown

  Bipartisan bill would take "Robin Hood" approach to Putin and his oligarchs

  Ukrainian MP: "In every drop of Russian oil, there is Ukrainian blood."

  Staten Island Amazon workers make history with union vote

  Conservative lawmakers opt to gaslight Americans in defending Florida's "Don't Say Gay" law

  Firebrand Congressman Madison Cawthorn learns just how far is too far when it comes to inflammatory rhetoric within the GOP

  Fmr. NATO military commander: "We need to fight to gain and maintain the initiative."

  President Biden Signs Emmett Till Anti-Lynching Bill

  Fmr. Ambassador to NATO breaks down the U.S.'s response to Putin's invasion

  Ohio Republicans' redistricting mess throws primaries into disarray

  GOP Turns Supreme Court Hearing into a 2024 Presidential Audition

  Republicans play politics while President Biden travels overseas and meets with Ukrainian refugees.

  Cory Booker moves Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to tears

  Rep. Carolyn Maloney (D-NY) on proposed bill to prohibit the U.S. from conducting business with companies who operate in Russia

Ayman Mohyeldin

Biden Administration Extends Student Loan Pause

President Biden announced an extension of the moratorium on federal student loans - but some Democrats have called on the President to take executive action to cancel a significant amount of student debt. MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin explains how millions of Americans can benefit from student loan forgiveness.April 10, 2022

Play All