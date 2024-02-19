IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Beyoncé's Foray Into Country Music Enrages Conservatives 
Feb. 19, 202403:40
Ayman Mohyeldin

Beyoncé's Foray Into Country Music Enrages Conservatives 

03:40

Beyoncé’s latest single "Texas Hold ‘Em" has officially secured a spot on Billboard's Country Airplay chart. But not everyone is thrilled about the icon's embrace of the genre. In fact, one Oklahoma-based radio station sparked outrage this week for initially *refusing* to play Beyoncé’s new single. MSNBC's Ayman Mohyeldin broke down the long history of racism in country music. Feb. 19, 2024

