    AZ Secretary of State candidate Adrian Fontes' warning to voters on the GOP's election denialism

Ayman Mohyeldin

AZ Secretary of State candidate Adrian Fontes' warning to voters on the GOP's election denialism

07:01

The upcoming Arizona races could determine the fate of the 2024 presidential election as Mark Finchem, the GOP’s secretary of state nominee, has hinted he wouldn’t certify a Biden victory. MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin spoke with Adrian Fontes, the Democratic nominee for Arizona’s secretary of state, on how consequential these elections will be for the future of democracy.Oct. 17, 2022

