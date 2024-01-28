IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Ayman: Hungry children are left to pay the price for GOP partisan games

    01:45
    RNC member scraps plan for resolution to declare Trump presumptive nominee

    07:24

  • Elie Mystal: This Republican primary is not a real thing

    07:08

  • Gaza Journalist Wael Al Dahdouh to Pres. Biden: Listen to Both Sides, Not Just One

    09:54

  • Rep. Crockett: We know Trump got more than $7.8 million from foreign governments

    07:36

  • ‘It’s pretty obvious’: How Clarence Thomas and others are likely to rule in 'extremely unusual' Trump case

    09:20

  • How Taylor Swift sent the far right into a tailspin

    06:22

  • Ayman: James Comer's 'bombshell' claims about Hunter Biden keep unraveling

    07:15

  • Ayman: Trump's explosive rhetoric is ‘getting more dangerous all the time’

    10:00

  • How the neglected Bedouins are affected by Israel's war with Hamas

    02:28

  • Tim Scott drops out of 2024 presidential race

    01:40

  • Judge reinstates gag order in Trump election case

    01:48

  • 'Friends' star Matthew Perry dies at 54

    00:57

  • Voices and faces of war seen and heard from inside Gaza

    04:47

Ayman Mohyeldin

Ayman: Hungry children are left to pay the price for GOP partisan games

01:45

15 Republican governors chose not to sign up for a federal program that will provide food assistance to low-income families in the summer while school is out. "Republicans don't really care about helping children," says MSNBC's Ayman Mohyeldin.Jan. 28, 2024

    Ayman: Hungry children are left to pay the price for GOP partisan games

    01:45
