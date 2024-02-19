IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Ayman: Anger over Beyoncé's new songs is part of long history of racism in country music
  • Beyoncé's Foray Into Country Music Enrages Conservatives 

    Ayman: Anger over Beyoncé's new songs is part of long history of racism in country music

Ayman Mohyeldin

Ayman: Anger over Beyoncé's new songs is part of long history of racism in country music

MSNBC's Ayman Mohyeldin talks about Beyoncé's new country music, why the new songs are angering conservatives and the history of racism in country music.Feb. 19, 2024

