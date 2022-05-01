As the January 6th Committee gears up for public hearings, Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA) discusses new revelations

After nine months and more than 800 depositions and interviews, the January 6th Committee is set to hold its first public hearing on June 9th. This comes as stunning new audio from House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy showed how much he feared certain Republicans would continue to incite violence in the days after the insurrection…and some of those Republicans are still in Congress. MSNBC’s Zerlina Maxwell spoke to Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA), one of the managers for Trump's second impeachment trial, about how the new reports fit into the story we already know about the attempts to keep Trump in office and overturn the 2020 election.May 1, 2022