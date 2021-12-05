As SCOTUS prepares to toss Roe v. Wade, Democrats weigh options

The Supreme Court has gone from a bastion of democracy to one very undemocratic institution. With a powerful conservative lean, the will of the majority of Americans is no longer being reflected by the justices as they look set to end a woman’s right to choose, a precedent which has been in place for nearly half a century. MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin says it’s now time for the Democrats to make some unprecedented moves of their own.Dec. 5, 2021