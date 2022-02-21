As Russia-Ukraine crisis remains on a knife edge, leaders weigh last ditch efforts at diplomacy
President Biden convened an emergency meeting of the National Security Council today. While Russia continues to insist they aren’t planning to invade Ukraine, the amassing troops on the ground tell a very different story. Former RNC Chairman Michael Steele spoke with Democratic Rep. David Cicilline, a member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, about whether the time to enact sanctions is now.Feb. 21, 2022
