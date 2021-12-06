As Omicron spreads, US still not taking virus seriously
05:59
Share this -
copied
Ten days ago, we’d never heard of the Omicron variant. Now it’s spreading rapidly across the world. While European leaders take decisive action, the United States is struggling to control Covid-19. NBC’s Mehdi Hasan says that more than 18 months into this pandemic, with more than 780,000 lives lost, we’re still not taking this virus seriously. Dec. 6, 2021
New Adele album brings tears to ‘Sad Girl Autumn’
09:18
What the Kyle Rittenhouse verdict means for the future of White Vigilantism
09:28
John Leguizamo on Rittenhouse verdict and new comic book series, which explores the structural racism built into the American criminal justice system
07:32
Rep. Maloney: “Rejecting violence shouldn’t be a partisan issue”
07:22
American journalist Danny Fenster back in U.S. after 6 month imprisonment in Myanmar
00:59
Guns or butter: Sen. Manchin continues to count pennies in the wrong places