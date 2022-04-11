Arizona still caught in Trump’s “Big Lie” despite no evidence of widespread fraud

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Ayman Mohyeldin

Even swing state conservatives still can't find evidence of Donald Trump's claim of voter fraud in the 2020 election. MSNBC’S Ayman Mohyeldin walks through Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich’s latest report, which spoiler alert, concludes the same thing as his last: no widespread fraud.April 11, 2022

