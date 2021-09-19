AOC’s ”tax the rich” dress at Met Gala stirs controversy

This week, Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez stole the show at the Met Gala among a who's who of A-list actors, musicians, models and influencers, by wearing a designer gown emblazoned with the words "Tax the Rich." Her fashion statement caused such a stir, a conservative watchdog group filed an ethics complaint against her. MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin had some laughs with Helen Hong, Dean Obeidallah and Michael Steele about the reaction to AOC’s bold moves.Sept. 19, 2021