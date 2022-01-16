Anti-democracy in America

There were major developments in the battle over our democracy this week, but as the week draws to a close, it becomes impossible to ignore the big wins for anti-democratic forces in our country. MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin explains just how ill-prepared we are for the next coup attempt. Jan. 16, 2022
