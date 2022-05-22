IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Amnesty International Secretary General says overturning Roe will have global impact

    08:36
Ayman Mohyeldin

Amnesty International Secretary General says overturning Roe will have global impact

08:36

Overturning Roe v. Wade is sure to impact millions of people who can get pregnant in this country. But in her conversation with MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin, Amnesty International Secretary General Agnes Callamard argues that ending federally legal abortion will have major ripple effects all over the world. May 22, 2022

    Amnesty International Secretary General says overturning Roe will have global impact

    08:36
