Amid Ukrainian refugee crisis, a moment of levity in Poland
01:20
Share this -
copied
Of the more than 1.5 million refugees who have fled the war in Ukraine, the majority are women and children. Alone in a new country, many are dependent on the kindness and compassion of strangers. MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin highlights a moment of much-needed levity with NBC’s Ellison Barber.March 7, 2022
Now Playing
Amid Ukrainian refugee crisis, a moment of levity in Poland
01:20
UP NEXT
Praising Ukrainian citizens for “bravery” simplifies mental toll of war, trauma
07:39
Biden Administration grants temporary protected state to Ukrainians in the U.S.
02:06
Visa, Mastercard among global businesses pressuring Russia
09:08
Reports of discrimination, racism at the Ukrainian border
06:21
Flood of Ukrainian refugees adds to global refugee crisis