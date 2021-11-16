American journalist Danny Fenster back in U.S. after 6 month imprisonment in Myanmar
American journalist Danny Fenster has been freed from prison in Myanmar and is back on U.S. soil just days after being sentenced to 11 years in prison by a military court. "I'm going to take time to celebrate, I'm going to spend time with my family, and then continue concentrating on not just journalists, but prisoners of conscience in Myanmar and everywhere else," he told media upon his arrival.Nov. 16, 2021