After Roe Ruling, Other Constitutional Rights Could Be Next

Overturning Roe v. Wade is “no less devastating because we had advance warning to expect it” — and in some ways, it’s “even worse than expected,” MSNBC contributor Maria Teresa Kumar says. Why? Because the court’s ruling says other rights, such as same-sex marriage and contraception, are now on the table. Maria Teresa Kumar, Meagan Hatcher-Mays, Amy Howe and Mark Joseph Stern weigh in.June 25, 2022