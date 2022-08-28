Abortion Messaging Bouys Democrats’ Midterm Prospects

Several states have seen a surge in women registering to vote after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. In fact, women made up on average 55-percent of new registrations post-Dobbs, compared to under 50-percent beforehand across 10 states, according to the New York Times. MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin spoke to New York Congressional candidate Matt Castelli about how he plans to adapt his messaging. Aug. 28, 2022