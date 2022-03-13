A former adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says the people of Kyiv are prepared for a fight as Russian forces appear poised for a revamped attack on the capital city
The 40-mile Russian convoy that had been stalled outside of Kyiv for the last week dispersed, raising concerns that Russian forces are regrouping and repositioning for what could be a prolonged, brutal attack on the city center. Ukrainian President Zelenskyy is urging his people to brace themselves. Today, he warned that the Russian army is preparing to launch a "new stage of terror" even more extreme and indiscriminate than what we've seen so far. However, Igor Novikov, a former adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, says the people of Kyiv are more than ready to defend their homes.March 13, 2022
