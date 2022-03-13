IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    A former adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says the people of Kyiv are prepared for a fight as Russian forces appear poised for a revamped attack on the capital city

    08:36
  • UP NEXT

    Billions in aid has been sent to Ukraine and sanctions against Russia are increasing, but what more can NATO do?

    07:10

  • Amid Ukrainian refugee crisis, a moment of levity in Poland

    01:20

  • Praising Ukrainian citizens for “bravery” simplifies mental toll of war, trauma

    07:39

  • Biden Administration grants temporary protected state to Ukrainians in the U.S.

    02:06

  • Visa, Mastercard among global businesses pressuring Russia

    09:08

  • Reports of discrimination, racism at the Ukrainian border

    06:21

  • Flood of Ukrainian refugees adds to global refugee crisis

    04:18

  • Can Punishing Putin's Oligarchs End Russia's War?

    05:23

  • Putin takes unprecedented action, orders Russian nuclear deterrent forces to be put on high alert

    09:09

  • Rep. Joaquin Castro on the power of social, cultural sanctions against Russia

    06:16

  • The Russian people risk everything to stand in solidarity with Ukraine

    01:48

  • House Committee Expands Inquiry Into Trump’s handling of White House records

    05:20

  • Ukrainians begin fleeing to Poland as Russian attacks intensify

    03:34

  • Whatever happened to the Republicans being the “big tent” party?

    12:44

  • Texas Democrat on the hypocrisy of state GOP election officials

    07:08

  • As Russia-Ukraine crisis remains on a knife edge, leaders weigh last ditch efforts at diplomacy

    08:33

  • Text messages provide detailed record of Jan. 6 events

    06:38

  • Secretary Katie Hobbs: “We are in peril if we have people in these offices who aren’t focused on the process but rather the outcome.”

    06:13

  • Con artists take over our TV screens

    09:42

Ayman Mohyeldin

A former adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says the people of Kyiv are prepared for a fight as Russian forces appear poised for a revamped attack on the capital city

08:36

The 40-mile Russian convoy that had been stalled outside of Kyiv for the last week dispersed, raising concerns that Russian forces are regrouping and repositioning for what could be a prolonged, brutal attack on the city center. Ukrainian President Zelenskyy is urging his people to brace themselves. Today, he warned that the Russian army is preparing to launch a "new stage of terror" even more extreme and indiscriminate than what we've seen so far. However, Igor Novikov, a former adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, says the people of Kyiv are more than ready to defend their homes.March 13, 2022

  • Now Playing

    A former adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says the people of Kyiv are prepared for a fight as Russian forces appear poised for a revamped attack on the capital city

    08:36
  • UP NEXT

    Billions in aid has been sent to Ukraine and sanctions against Russia are increasing, but what more can NATO do?

    07:10

  • Amid Ukrainian refugee crisis, a moment of levity in Poland

    01:20

  • Praising Ukrainian citizens for “bravery” simplifies mental toll of war, trauma

    07:39

  • Biden Administration grants temporary protected state to Ukrainians in the U.S.

    02:06

  • Visa, Mastercard among global businesses pressuring Russia

    09:08

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All