A class-action lawsuit seeks to bar religious schools from collecting federals funds if they discriminate against LGBTQ students

2022 has been a year defined, in part, by growing attacks on the LGBTQ community from the right. While far right extremists are attacking Pride events around the country, GOP lawmakers are targeting LGBTQ+ rights with increasingly aggressive legislation. However, queer Americans are fighting back. Consider Andrew Hartzler; he’s the former Oral Roberts University student at the center of a class-action lawsuit that could keep religious schools from receiving federal funding if they discriminate against LGBTQ+ people.June 19, 2022