‘We saw the damage he caused’: Biden Comms Director on plans to draw ‘contrast’ with Trump 

Michael Tyler, Communications Director for the Biden-Harris 2024 re-election campaign, joins Ayman Mohyeldin to discuss his takeaways from Biden’s turnout in the South Carolina Democratic primary, and explains how their team plans to ‘scale up' operations to take on Trump in the general elections. “‘Trump is a fundamental threat to American freedom and democracy,” Tyler says. “We’re going to communicate what our vision is, what our accomplishments are, and we’re going to contrast that against the damage that Donald has caused when he did have power and the damage that he will cause if he’s able to regain power.”Feb. 4, 2024