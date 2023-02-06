“The Republicans are going to do everything they can to harm the [Biden] Admin."

On Thursday, the newly-created House Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government is set to hold its first hearing. The subpanel is just the latest avenue for fearmongering Republicans to do what they do best: peddle baseless conspiracies. MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin spoke to a member of that subcommittee, Congressman John Garamendi of California, about how Democrats plan to fight back. Feb. 6, 2023