'The grift continues': Trump launches a sneaker line
Feb. 18, 202402:38
Ayman Mohyeldin

'The grift continues': Trump launches a sneaker line

02:38

Molly Jong-Fast and Dean Obeidallah join MSNBC's Ayman Mohyeldin to talk about the "worst of the week" — including former President Donald Trump's new branded sneaker line.Feb. 18, 2024

