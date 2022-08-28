IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • California to ban new gas-powered vehicles by 2035

    “Red wave” appears to be crashing ahead of 2022 midterms

    America’s schools are in crisis-mode with a massive teacher shortage

  • Rep. Don Beyer weighs in on his visit to Taiwan

  • Judge temporarily blocks DeSantis’ “Stop-WOKE” law

  • Dominion v. Fox inches closer to trial

  • Michigan AG breaks down the fight for abortion access in her state

  • The GOP doubles down on anti-law enforcement rhetoric amid surging threats

  • Far-right threaten civil war after FBI searches Mar-a-Lago

  • Biden secures historic, nigh-unprecedented legislative wins, but can Democrats capitalize on them?

  • Trump’s years of politicizing the DOJ

  • Consequences of Roe decision extend far beyond abortion access

  • Appeals court rules Trump must give tax records to house panel

  • The right’s ongoing refusal to concede elections

  • Senate Democrats pass Inflation Reduction Act

  • CPAC gives Viktor Orbán a warm welcome

  • Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs on the threat against election workers

  • House Oversight Committee subpoenas Smith & Wesson

  • DOJ federally charges officers in Breonna Taylor’s death

  • Kansas Abortion Vote Shocks Washington

Ayman Mohyeldin

“Red wave” appears to be crashing ahead of 2022 midterms

This week, a special election in New York’s 19th district flipped the 2022 midterms on its head. MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin spoke to New York Lieutenant Governor Antonio Delgado, who used to represent NY-19, about Democrats’ victory and what impact it could have on November’s midterm election. Aug. 28, 2022

