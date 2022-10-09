Ms. Tlaib and her son go to Washington

It’s been nearly four years since Rashida Tlaib made history becoming the first Palestinian-American woman elected to Congress. Now, she’s written a book with her son, Adam, on how she went from being a community activist to one of the first Muslim congresswomen. MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin spoke with Tlaib on her journey and the lessons she’s imparted to her son.Oct. 9, 2022