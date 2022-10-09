IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Ms. Tlaib and her son go to Washington

Ayman Mohyeldin

Ms. Tlaib and her son go to Washington

It’s been nearly four years since Rashida Tlaib made history becoming the first Palestinian-American woman elected to Congress. Now, she’s written a book with her son, Adam, on how she went from being a community activist to one of the first Muslim congresswomen. MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin spoke with Tlaib on her journey and the lessons she’s imparted to her son.Oct. 9, 2022

    Ms. Tlaib and her son go to Washington

