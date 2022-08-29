IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Comedian Mo Amer Mixes Dramedy and Olive Oil in New Hit Netflix Show

    08:27

  • MLK III calls on Gavin Newsom to allow farmworkers to vote in union elections

    08:21
  • Now Playing

    “Law and Order” Republicans Echo Trump’s Attacks on Law Enforcement Agencies

    02:44
  • UP NEXT

    RNC chair appeals for campaign cash ahead of midterms

    06:38

  • Abortion Messaging Bouys Democrats’ Midterm Prospects

    07:42

  • California to ban new gas-powered vehicles by 2035

    05:34

  • “Red wave” appears to be crashing ahead of 2022 midterms

    11:36

  • America’s schools are in crisis-mode with a massive teacher shortage

    07:43

  • Rep. Don Beyer weighs in on his visit to Taiwan

    06:30

  • Judge temporarily blocks DeSantis’ “Stop-WOKE” law

    01:23

  • Dominion v. Fox inches closer to trial

    09:57

  • Michigan AG breaks down the fight for abortion access in her state

    06:11

  • The GOP doubles down on anti-law enforcement rhetoric amid surging threats

    06:46

  • Far-right threaten civil war after FBI searches Mar-a-Lago

    07:20

  • Biden secures historic, nigh-unprecedented legislative wins, but can Democrats capitalize on them?

    09:39

  • Trump’s years of politicizing the DOJ

    01:30

  • Consequences of Roe decision extend far beyond abortion access

    05:47

  • Appeals court rules Trump must give tax records to house panel

    06:32

  • The right’s ongoing refusal to concede elections

    06:04

  • Senate Democrats pass Inflation Reduction Act

    09:21

Ayman Mohyeldin

“Law and Order” Republicans Echo Trump’s Attacks on Law Enforcement Agencies

02:44

How severely did Donald Trump endanger the national security interests of the United States? How much risk have Americans been exposed to because he kept classified materials at Mar-a-Lago? Those are the questions being considered by top intel officials in Washington, and they’re the questions MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin ponders with his Sunday night panel.Aug. 29, 2022

  • Comedian Mo Amer Mixes Dramedy and Olive Oil in New Hit Netflix Show

    08:27

  • MLK III calls on Gavin Newsom to allow farmworkers to vote in union elections

    08:21
  • Now Playing

    “Law and Order” Republicans Echo Trump’s Attacks on Law Enforcement Agencies

    02:44
  • UP NEXT

    RNC chair appeals for campaign cash ahead of midterms

    06:38

  • Abortion Messaging Bouys Democrats’ Midterm Prospects

    07:42

  • California to ban new gas-powered vehicles by 2035

    05:34

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All