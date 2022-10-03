GOP may have infrastructure to challenge votes in the midterms

Donald Trump may have failed in his election coup in 2020 but Republicans are building the infrastructure to potentially challenge the midterm results through suppression laws, voter intimidation, and activist groups tossing out ballots and registrations in battleground states. Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold spoke with MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin on the dangers the GOP’s tactics are posing for the midterms and beyond.Oct. 3, 2022