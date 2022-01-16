“Don’t Look Up” smashes Netflix records as it takes on Climate change deniers

The star-studded new Netflix film “Don’t Look Up” has smashed records, becoming the second highest viewed film on the streaming platform. The disaster comedy takes on the issue of climate change, using a metaphorical comet to paint a damning picture of how we’re dealing with global warming. MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin spoke with the film's Co-producer, David Sirota, along with Climate Scientist Peter Kalmus, about how they hope to turn a satirical movie into real life action.Jan. 16, 2022