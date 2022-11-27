Democratic organizers have one message for donors: 2024 starts now

House Democrats' main PAC is already gearing up to re-take the House in 2024. And they're not alone. Three groups focused on down-ballot races have told their members that the fight to build on their wins from the midterms needs to begin immediately. Urgency is key if Democrats want to elect more lawmakers like 23-year-old Nabeela Syed, who defeated her Republican incumbent in Illinois’s 51st District to become one of the youngest members of the Illinois General Assembly and among the first Muslims elected to the state legislature. MSNBC’s Paola Ramos spoke to Syed about what she thinks Democrats should focus on over the next two years.Nov. 27, 2022