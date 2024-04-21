"100% targeted:" Rep. Ilhan Omar's Daughter Speaks Out After Arrest, Suspension

More than one hundred people were arrested at Columbia University in New York City on Thursday after occupying the school's South Lawn for 30 hours in support of Gaza. Among those arrested was Isra Hirsi, daughter of Minnesota Congresswoman Ilhan Omar. She had been suspended from neighboring Barnard College and was protesting at Columbia. Hirisi and Maryam Alwan, a fourth year Columbia student who helped organize the protest who was also suspended and arrested, joined MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin to discuss.April 21, 2024