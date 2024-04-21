IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
"100% targeted:" Rep. Ilhan Omar's Daughter Speaks Out After Arrest, Suspension
April 21, 202408:39
  • Now Playing

    "100% targeted:" Rep. Ilhan Omar's Daughter Speaks Out After Arrest, Suspension

    08:39
  • UP NEXT

    Marjorie Taylor Greene slams Speaker Johnson: 'He's a lame duck'

    03:56

  • Ukrainians are ‘clinging to life’ as House passes Ukraine aid bill, says Democratic Representative

    05:59

  • Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene angered after House approves Ukraine aid

    02:09

  • Biden says national security package will deliver 'critical support'

    01:36

  • FISA surveillance power renewed moments after it expired

    04:03

  • Both Israelis and Palestinians ‘feel that they’re on their own right now’

    06:51

  • House passes bill to ban TikTok in the U.S. if it doesn’t divest

    01:01

  • Censored for his ‘lifestyle’ as a gay Indian man: Maulik Pancholy joins the Velshi Banned Book Club

    11:11

  • Ukrainian refugee who lost her husband to the war pleads with lawmakers to pass foreign aid bill

    08:42

  • Trump’s Potential VP Pick Banned from 17% of her own state

    05:01

  • House set to vote on TikTok bill and foreign aid to Israel and Ukraine

    03:07

  • Why Rep. James Clyburn is 'inclined' to support House Speaker Mike Johnson in his leadership battle

    11:23

  • Legal experts explain why it was difficult to select a jury for Trump’s first criminal trial

    11:36

  • ‘It’s critical’: Texas abortion ban challenger joins forces with the Biden-Harris campaign

    08:01

  • Why Democrats might save GOP House Speaker Johnson

    17:34

  • 'Pathetic little tool': Michael Steele slams Fox News host for sowing doubt in Trump trial jurors

    07:25

  • 'Jury pool is going to be essential': Rep. Dan Goldman on 'vital' aspect of Trump trial

    06:25

  • 'A criminal enterprise': Fmr. National Enquirer Exec. Editor tells all amid Trump trial

    06:58

  • 'Accountability is here': Preet Bharara on 'extraordinary' first day of Trump trial

    08:18

Ayman Mohyeldin

"100% targeted:" Rep. Ilhan Omar's Daughter Speaks Out After Arrest, Suspension

08:39

More than one hundred people were arrested at Columbia University in New York City on Thursday after occupying the school's South Lawn for 30 hours in support of Gaza. Among those arrested was Isra Hirsi, daughter of Minnesota Congresswoman Ilhan Omar. She had been suspended from neighboring Barnard College and was protesting at Columbia. Hirisi and Maryam Alwan, a fourth year Columbia student who helped organize the protest who was also suspended and arrested, joined MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin to discuss.April 21, 2024

  • Now Playing

    "100% targeted:" Rep. Ilhan Omar's Daughter Speaks Out After Arrest, Suspension

    08:39
  • UP NEXT

    Marjorie Taylor Greene slams Speaker Johnson: 'He's a lame duck'

    03:56

  • Ukrainians are ‘clinging to life’ as House passes Ukraine aid bill, says Democratic Representative

    05:59

  • Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene angered after House approves Ukraine aid

    02:09

  • Biden says national security package will deliver 'critical support'

    01:36

  • FISA surveillance power renewed moments after it expired

    04:03

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All