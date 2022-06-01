IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Zerlina Maxwell

Zerlina Maxwell is the host of “Zerlina” on MSNBC on Peacock and an MSNBC political analyst. She is senior director of progressive programming for SiriusXM, where she hosts “Mornings with Zerlina” on SiriusXM Channel 127. She is also the author of the book “The End of White Politics: How to Heal Our Liberal Divide” (Hatchette, July 2020). 

Zerlina has written for numerous national publications. Her writing focuses on national politics, candidates, and specific policy and culture issues including race, feminism, domestic violence, sexual assault, victim-blaming and gender inequality. She has a law degree from Rutgers Law School–Newark and a B.A. in International Relations from Tufts University.

Latest from Zerlina Maxwell

msnbc

/

Opinion

4d ago

msnbc

/

Opinion

Why Tucker Carlson's BTS attack was a losing battle from the start

In the U.S., K-pop fan bases have a history of coming together to counter far-right efforts. Tucker Carlson should have thought about that.