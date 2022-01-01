IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Symone D. Sanders

Symone D. Sanders is an author and the host of an upcoming show airing on MSNBC as well as on Peacock, NBC Universal's streaming network. She is a former deputy assistant to President Joe Biden and a former senior adviser and chief spokesperson to Vice President Kamala Harris.

View All MSNBC Columnists

Symone D. Sanders is an author and the host of an upcoming show airing on MSNBC as well as on Peacock, NBC Universal's streaming network. She is a former deputy assistant to President Joe Biden and a former senior adviser and chief spokesperson to Vice President Kamala Harris.

View All MSNBC Columnists

Latest from Symone D. Sanders