Symone D. Sanders
Symone D. Sanders is an author and the host of an upcoming show airing on MSNBC as well as on Peacock, NBC Universal's streaming network. She is a former deputy assistant to President Joe Biden and a former senior adviser and chief spokesperson to Vice President Kamala Harris.
