Ryan Cooper
Ryan Cooper is a national correspondent for The Week. His work has appeared in The Nation, The New Republic, and The Washington Post. He's also the author of the forthcoming book, "How Are You Going to Pay for That: Smart Answers to the Dumbest Question in Politics."
Ryan Cooper is a national correspondent for The Week. His work has appeared in The Nation, The New Republic, and The Washington Post. He's also the author of the forthcoming book, "How Are You Going to Pay for That: Smart Answers to the Dumbest Question in Politics."