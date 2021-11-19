IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Reginald Dwayne Betts

Reginald Dwayne Betts is the founder and director of Freedom Reads, which provides access to books for people who are incarcerated. A poet and lawyer, he is a 2021 MacArthur Fellow and the author of four books. His latest collection of poetry, "Felon," was awarded the American Book Award and an NAACP Image Award. He holds a J.D. from Yale Law School.

