Reginald Dwayne Betts
Reginald Dwayne Betts is the founder and director of Freedom Reads, which provides access to books for people who are incarcerated. A poet and lawyer, he is a 2021 MacArthur Fellow and the author of four books. His latest collection of poetry, "Felon," was awarded the American Book Award and an NAACP Image Award. He holds a J.D. from Yale Law School.
