Osita Nwanevu
Osita Nwanevu is an MSNBC columnist, a contributing editor at The New Republic, and a former staff writer at The New Yorker and Slate. His work has also appeared in Harper's Magazine, Gawker, the Chicago Reader, and In These Times. Nwanevu is the former editor in chief of the South Side Weekly, a Chicago alternative newspaper, and holds degrees in public policy from the University of Chicago.
