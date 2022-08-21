IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Natasha Noman

Natasha Noman is a freelance journalist in New York City who has worked as a writer, editor, producer, and presenter. They focus on the intersection of culture and politics, particularly LGBTQ+ issues, feminism and race. Their coverage also focuses on South Asia, which led them to pursue an MPhil and PhD in South Asian Studies at the University of Oxford. Natasha has worked at Bloomberg, Mic, Brut, and The Juggernaut, among other places.

 

View All MSNBC Columnists

Natasha Noman is a freelance journalist in New York City who has worked as a writer, editor, producer, and presenter. They focus on the intersection of culture and politics, particularly LGBTQ+ issues, feminism and race. Their coverage also focuses on South Asia, which led them to pursue an MPhil and PhD in South Asian Studies at the University of Oxford. Natasha has worked at Bloomberg, Mic, Brut, and The Juggernaut, among other places.

 

View All MSNBC Columnists

Latest from Natasha Noman

msnbc

/

Opinion

1d ago

msnbc

/

Opinion

The sinister, violent messaging at the heart of Netflix's 'Indian Matchmaking'

What could possibly be so wrong with a quirky, pushy matchmaking auntie and a few harmless stereotypes?

think

/

Health & Technology

532d ago

think

/

Health & Technology

The most radical Meghan and Harry interview moment had nothing to do with the royal family

While I do not suggest Meghan's experiences overlap with mine, there was something cathartic about hearing another woman of color discuss reaching her breaking point.

think

/

Thought Experiment

772d ago

think

/

Thought Experiment

Skin lightening in South Asia is why we have an anti-Blackness problem

A backlash against the celebrities endorsing the process gives hope that the Indian subcontinent will finally reject Eurocentric beauty standards.

think

/

Self Explanatory

807d ago

think

/

Self Explanatory

'Blackout Tuesday' on Instagram was a teachable moment for allies like me

This isn’t about who can perform their wokeness the best. This is about continually learning and seeking out the best, most effective solutions to these systemic problems.

think

/

Hot Take

977d ago

think

/

Hot Take

Pakistani President Pervez Musharraf's death sentence for treason is a win for democracy

It is the first time in the country’s history that a military leader has faced any kind of accountability for a coup or a dictatorship.

think

/

Self Explanatory

1018d ago

think

/

Self Explanatory

Netflix's 'Queer Eye: We're in Japan!' highlights a big problem with mainstream LGBTQ advocacy

Acceptance, especially in some intergenerational families and close-knit communities, can be powerful even when it doesn’t come wrapped in a rainbow flag.

think

/

Hot Take

1103d ago

think

/

Hot Take

Trump — and the world — can only ignore India's oppression of Kashmir for so long

Kashmir is a percolating consequence of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who, much like Trump, tears at the fabric of democracy, pluralism and security.