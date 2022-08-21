Natasha Noman is a freelance journalist in New York City who has worked as a writer, editor, producer, and presenter. They focus on the intersection of culture and politics, particularly LGBTQ+ issues, feminism and race. Their coverage also focuses on South Asia, which led them to pursue an MPhil and PhD in South Asian Studies at the University of Oxford. Natasha has worked at Bloomberg, Mic, Brut, and The Juggernaut, among other places.