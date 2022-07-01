IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Kevin M. Kruse

Kevin M. Kruse is a professor of history at Princeton University. A specialist in modern American political, social and urban/suburban history, he is the author and editor of several books, including "White Flight" (2005), "One Nation Under God" (2015) and "Fault Lines: A History of the United States since 1974" (2019). He grew up in Nashville, Tennessee, and earned his bachelor's degree from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and his master's and doctoral degrees from Cornell University.

51d ago

Why Mike Pence thinks he can still be president (and why he's wrong)

Running for president would confront Mike Pence with a near impossible task.

127d ago

Yes, Trump and Reagan were a lot alike. That's not a good thing.

Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., was right to compare Donald Trump with Ronald Reagan. He just missed the biggest similarities.

182d ago

Republican opposition to voting rights bills follows decades of pretend support

Conservatives have argued for decades that voting rights bills harm the conservative agenda.

354d ago

Tom Barrack, Donald Trump and the (other) most corrupt White House in history

The Trump administration was one of the most thoroughly criminal political machines America has ever experienced. But at least one president may have him beat.

389d ago

Ted Cruz's erroneous definition of critical race theory explains white America

The Texas senator is apparently confused about critical race theory and the KKK.

392d ago

Texas' ban on critical race theory in schools proves the GOP still doesn't understand MLK's message

Talking honestly about inequality, it turns out, was a special point of emphasis for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

412d ago

Senate's Capitol commission vote highlights Manchin's filibuster ignorance

The filibuster was never about helping pass good bills — only killing them. Why can't Joe Manchin see this?

453d ago

GOP's new 'America First Caucus' follows in some blatantly white nationalist footsteps

The ‘America First Caucus’ continues the country’s long history of white nationalism.

483d ago

The Atlanta shootings, Vincent Chin and America's history of anti-Asian racism

In 1982, Chin's killers said his death wasn't about race. The authorities believed them.

509d ago

As long as Trump controls the GOP, we won't have a third party

This year’s talk of a new third party will likely fade away, just as similar conversations in the modern era have.

540d ago

The Trump administration's thinly-veiled rebuke of 'The 1619 Project' is a sloppy, racist mess

The Trump administration’s last-ditch report is shoddy scholarship that decries its clumsy partisan intent.