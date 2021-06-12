Keisha N. Blain
Keisha N. Blain is an award-winning historian and writer. She is an associate professor of history at the University of Pittsburgh and has written extensively on race, gender and politics in national and global perspectives. She is the author of the multi-prize-winning book "Set the World on Fire: Black Nationalist Women and the Global Struggle for Freedom."
Keisha N. Blain is an award-winning historian and writer. She is an associate professor of history at the University of Pittsburgh and has written extensively on race, gender and politics in national and global perspectives. She is the author of the multi-prize-winning book "Set the World on Fire: Black Nationalist Women and the Global Struggle for Freedom."