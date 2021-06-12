IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Keisha N. Blain

Keisha N. Blain is an award-winning historian and writer. She is an associate professor of history at the University of Pittsburgh and has written extensively on race, gender and politics in national and global perspectives. She is the author of the multi-prize-winning book "Set the World on Fire: Black Nationalist Women and the Global Struggle for Freedom."

Latest from Keisha N. Blain

4d ago

North Carolina plantation's Juneteenth event underscores South's historical whitewashing

The plan to center a Juneteenth event around so-called “displaced white refugees” is part of a larger effort to distort narratives about slavery.

17d ago

Tulsa Race Massacre survivors are fighting for reparations, 100 years later

Reparations won’t restore the hard-earned generational Black wealth stolen in the Tulsa massacre. But it’s the least America can do.

38d ago

Happy Mother's Day to the women who turned their grief into political action

Mother’s Day is the opportune moment to acknowledge the vital role mothers play in leading political change.

59d ago

Adam Toledo's killing is part of a brutal pattern of child killings in America

The killing of 13-year-old Adam Toledo has brought into sharp relief the desperate need for radical changes in American policing.

66d ago

Trump-loving white women are protecting Matt Gaetz. History tells us why.

White women in the United States have often wielded their collective power to support and amplify white male oppressors. Gaetz is just the latest politician to receive their cover.

82d ago

Mitch McConnell is wrong on filibusters: They are, in fact, racist

The filibuster has historically been used to hurt Black people. Why is Mitch McConnell pretending otherwise?