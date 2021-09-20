IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Katie S. Phang

Katie S. Phang is a trial lawyer and a legal contributor for NBC News and MSNBC based in Miami. She leverages her significant trial experience to provide analysis and commentary on the latest legal issues across the country and has provided legal analysis for network and cable news since 2005. 

Latest from Katie S. Phang

2d ago

Gabby Petito's social media presence might be the key to solving her case

In the information age, an influencer’s tragic story has taken on a life of its own.

5d ago

HBO's Robert Durst documentary still sets the tone for Durst's murder trial

Fourteen months later, we’re still trying to make sense of the story that captivated viewers in 2015.

9d ago

The trial of Elizabeth Holmes already promises drama galore

Holmes has been charged with 12 felony counts including wire fraud, conspiracy to commit wire fraud, and defrauding patients and investors.

69d ago

Allen Weisselberg's resignation doesn't protect Donald Trump or his company

The Trump Organization is still just as culpable as if the former CFO had stayed in his role.

87d ago

Rudy Giuliani's law license suspension likely won't teach him much

The suspension from practicing in New York is temporary — so long as Rudy doesn't make it worse for himself.

129d ago

What Joel Greenberg's guilty plea agreement means for Matt Gaetz

The plea deal involves Greenberg's cooperation with the government in not just his case but in other cases, too.

146d ago

Giuliani's FBI raid and search warrant mean the Trump Ukraine scandal is far from over

The search and seizure of Rudy Giuliani's home and office is both exceptional and concerning.

154d ago

Derek Chauvin's guilty verdict puts America's cops on notice

When a jury refused to protect Chauvin, it sent a clear message: America is watching the police.

182d ago

How Jennifer Weisselberg could cause Donald Trump's downfall

The ex-daughter-in-law of Trump's CFO could be the first domino to fall.

189d ago

The Atlanta shootings will test Georgia's new hate crimes law

It's too soon to say the Atlanta shootings aren't about race. The authorities should know that.

197d ago

Derek Chauvin's trial requires a jury of his peers. That's harder than it sounds.

Don’t expect jury selection for the Chauvin trial to be over anytime soon.